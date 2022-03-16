Student activists say K'taka High Court order on hijab ‘disappointing'

Student activists on Wednesday said the Karnataka High Court judgement on hijab was ''disappointing'' and asserted that uniforms should be inclusive of social and religious practices.

In its 129-page order, the high court has held that hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and upheld the Karnataka government's order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

At a press conference here, several Muslim women students and activists spoke about the court's order and put forth a series of demands.

Huma Masih, a student activist, said the hijab issue should have started a healthy debate on uniforms whether they are inclusive.

''The hijab issue should have stirred a healthy discussion on the culture of uniforms. It should have started a discussion on whether uniforms are inclusive and democratic, but no one is talking about it,'' she said.

Simra Ansari of Jamia Millia Islamia alleged that there are some people who do not want Muslim women to get education and are forcing them to choose between studies and their identity.

''Whenever Muslim women have come forward to talk about their rights, there are some people from a specific ideology who have had issues. This (the hijab ban) is a systematic way to stop Muslim women from getting educated by forcing them to choose between their studies and identity.

"Through this stage, I want to say that we will attain our right to get educated and also keep our identity. We will not choose,'' she said.

Khalida Parveen, a social activist, said they were ''disappointed'' and ''angry'' over the court's decision.

''There is no guarantee that Muslim women, when they will go to a bank or some public place wearing a hijab, they will not be subjected to moral policing. If any untoward incident happens with them, who will be responsible? The central government talks about 'Beti Bachao' but the state government goes against it,'' she said.

The speakers said uniforms should be inclusive of religious and social practices in a diverse country like India.

They demanded that the Karnataka state government must amend the Education Act to ensure that uniforms mandated by the relevant authorities are inclusive and respectful of cultural and religious diversity.

The students whose academic year is impacted by the court's ruling must be allowed to write exams, they said.

"Students who missed their exams must be allowed to give them now, and in the immediate instance girls should be allowed to write their exams wearing hijab. The High Court order nowhere prohibits the wearing of hijab while writing exams; it only allows the prescription of uniform by College Development Committees (CDCs) that bar hijab. If any new dress code is being introduced by colleges for writing exams, it should not be implemented in the current year," they said in a statement.

In unavoidable circumstances, if a student is facing a year's loss due to this issue they must not be made to pay the fees again for the next year, it said.

The statement also demanded that the authorities ensure that ''further intimidation and harassment of Muslim students and their families in the name of implementing the order does not take place''.

''Immediate registration of FIR against anyone who is intimidating or harassing Muslim women students or their families. Withdrawal of cases that were mischievously filed against students for participating in protests or even turning up to colleges wearing a hijab,'' it further demanded.

The speakers also said educational institutions must make provisions for institutional mental healthcare support to all affected Muslim women students.

