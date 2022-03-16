Left Menu

Minority commission should be approached over trolling of students: Teachers of St Stephen's College

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:43 IST
Minority commission should be approached over trolling of students: Teachers of St Stephen's College
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The teachers of Delhi University's St Stephen's College have adopted a resolution that the college should approach the minority commission and the women's commission following the trolling of some members of a students' cell on social media.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court lawyer had claimed that the college cancelled an invite to him for an interactive session at a leadership conclave after a group of students of its Gender Studies Cell objected to it.

An online news article talking about the event and similar instances was shared on Twitter, following which the members of the cell faced trolling and even their contact details were shared on the microblogging platform.

A meeting of the Staff Association of St Stephen's College was held online on March 11, where the issue was discussed.

''The association took strong exception to the fact that personal information of staff and students, including names, addresses and phone numbers, were made public on Twitter,'' said Nandita Narain, its president.

The association said the issue should be brought formally to the attention of the minority commission as well as the women's commission for their intervention.

The staff association also resolved that a Staff Council meeting should be held to discuss these matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022