Forensic Science Laboratory Delhi ties up with National Forensic Science University Gandhinagar

According to the statement released by the Forensic Science Laboratory FSL, the memorandum of understanding was signed to promote mutual cooperation in educational and forensic research activities and establish a framework for programmes of exchanges and collaboration in areas of forensic for the needs of criminal justice system.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday signed an MoU with the National Forensic Science University Gandhinagar in Gujarat to promote academic research and training cooperation, a statement said. According to the statement released by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the memorandum of understanding was signed to promote mutual cooperation in educational and forensic research activities and establish a framework for programmes of exchanges and collaboration in areas of forensic for the needs of criminal justice system. The key areas are the joint research programme, joint holding of conference/seminar/workshop/training/symposia etc., exchange of knowledge resource, teaching, training, research, exchange of research materials, publications, library, scientific equipment, software and guidance and co-guidance facility for scientists and research students, it said. Director, FSL, Deepa Verma said, ''The MoU envisages scientific and academic personnel exchanges and visits, and research in areas of academic and scientific interest. The MoU will support well-integrated collaborative forensic focused research through the development of specific projects and programmes.'' National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Vice Chancellor J M Vyas said the MoU creates a mutual benefit to both the organisations. This close cooperation would be of major benefit to the student community to enhance their skill and knowledge to play a key role in technological up-gradation, innovation, and competitiveness in forensic science, he said. PTI NIT SRY

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

