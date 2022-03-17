SAS India in collaboration with IIT Kanpur launches a one-year certification in Applied AI & ML for Business & Decision Analysis

SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services has announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) for a year-long certificate program in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI&ML) for Business & Decision Analysis. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies are now prevalent across various industries and sectors for developing effective and innovative business solutions as well as driving forward data-driven decisions in organizations. The certification will also be open for working professionals as well as external candidates who come from other colleges and universities beyond IIT Kanpur. AI has accelerated the adoption of advanced analytics in general and with an ever-growing demand for trained professionals across job profiles including analysts and technologists, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are now must-have skills in their repertoire. The Applied AI&ML for Business Decision Analysis course will provide the necessary knowledge and contemporary skills from the best of the faculties from IIT Kanpur as well as SAS. The program will provide complete learning support, through a blended mode of learning, using case studies, projects, and practice exams. The participants will be prepared for the world of Machine Learning and AI with hands-on problem-solving-based learning and real-world cases from industry practitioners. The program also enables the participants to obtain SAS global certification and the skills can be ratified and showcased through SAS international certification badges. Dr. Raghu Nandan Sengupta, Professor, IME Department, IIT Kanpur said, "The Applied Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for Business & Decision Analysis program is meant for candidates willing to build a professional career in data science. Furthermore, the case study-based approach followed by the program will create industry-ready participants that can explore a wide variety of professional roles in data science that have opened up due to the ongoing digital transformation that industries are witnessing". "It is very important to equip young graduates with analytical capabilities including the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that will help unlock benefits of digitalization and innovation. At SAS, we continue to work with premier educational institutions like IIT Kanpur to unlock a blended education experience that will help young graduates be in sync with technology changes and hone the skills they will need to succeed in a modern workplace", said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India. Bhuvan Nijhawan, Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific said, "This joint certification program with IIT Kanpur is an amalgamation of two stalwarts of the academic and corporate world that will create industry-ready professionals. The participants will learn profound academic concepts from IIT Kanpur's academic leaders while SAS' faculty will offer cutting edge software technologies and solutions from SAS as well as domain expertise creating industry-ready data science professionals." Students/professionals looking to acquire these valuable skills can find more details on IIT Kanpur & SAS website link for AI & ML for business decision analysis program. https://www.iitk.ac.in/cce/courses/21-22/sas/ About SAS in Education SAS software has been part of education for four decades and is used at more than 3,000 educational institutions around the world. About SAS | About SAS India SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

https://www.sas.com/en_in/news.html About Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is one of the premier technical institutions established in 1959 by the Government of India with the collaboration of a consortium of nine universities from the USA. From the day of its inception, the institute has aimed to provide meaningful education, conduct original research of the highest standard, and provide leadership for the growth of this country. The vision of the institute is to emerge as an international center of excellence in all facets of technical and management education by being a melting pot of academia, industry, and research, but at the same time being rooted in Indian ethos and societal values. For further information, please contact: Press Contact: Kunal Aman kunal.aman@sas.com +91 22 67492241 www.sas.com/news Desere Pereira Mobile: +91 9819397688 Email: desere.pereira@sas.com Dipa Joisher Mobile: +91 9892661041 Email: dipa.joisher@ketchumsampark.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)