Assam to set up 'State OBC Commission': Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:55 IST
The Assam government on Thursday said it will create a 'State OBC Commission', which will take a decision on sub-categorisation for different tribes within the existing reservation limit of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Replying to a query on tea tribes by BJP MLA Rupesh Gowala, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said at present there is no separate reservation for tea tribes in educational institutes and they come under the OBC category.

''The OBC reservation is 27 per cent. We are now considering if there can be a sub-categorisation and reservation for different OBC tribes within the existing 27 per cent,'' Pegu said in Assam.

He informed the House that a 'State OBC Commission' will be formed and it will decide on the sub-categorisation of the reservation criteria for different communities.

The minister said at present only the Dibrugarh University has reservation in eight seats for students from the tea tribes for higher studies in art, commerce and science streams.

''There is no such direct reservation for tea community students in other universities of the state,'' he added.

