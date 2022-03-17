Will create schools, hospitals too from Waqf property proceeds: New chairperson Andrabi

J&K Wakf Board’s newly-elected chairperson Darakshan Andrabi has expressed her resolve to create assets like schools, universities and hospitals in the Union Territory from the proceeds of waqf property.

Andrabi, also a BJP’s national executive member, was unanimously elected as chairperson of the Wakf board in the maiden meeting of its newly appointed members here on Wednesday.

The Wakf Board’s members, appointed recently by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, include Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Suhail Kazmi, Syed Mohammad Hussain and Nawab Din. The board term will last for five years. Stating that she has been given a “pivotal” responsibility, Andrabi said it will include not only the construction and maintenance of religious places, but creating assets like schools, universities and hospitals in the Union Territory will also be her priority.

Creating assets like schools, universities and hospitals as Narayana Hospital and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University are worth emulating, she said.

Terming her work as “worship”, she said the utilities created by the Board would be beneficial to all irrespective of colour, creed or religion. She declared that the protection of Wakf property and its best use is their priority.

“The actions of new body are going to be louder than the words. People are going to feel the difference in the board after its working for some time,” she said.

Andrabi thanked members of the board for reposing their trust in her and electing her as the board’s chairperson.

J&K Wakf looks after around 32,000 properties including shrines and mosques across Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 25,000 have been geo-tagged last year by the active efforts of various deputy commissioners and other basic revenue workers, an official spokesperson said. He said the rest of the properties would be demarcated and geo-tagged soon with the support of the district administrations.

Andrabi along with other members also called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday evening.

The Lt Governor congratulated Andrabi over her election as the Waqf’s chairperson and extended his good wishes to her and other new board members.

While interacting with the delegation, Sinha observed that J&K is witnessing rapid development and growth under unprecedented reforms and a new vision, the spokesman said.

Sinha urged Waqf’s members to work earnestly and contribute in taking the UT to new heights of socio-economic development.

