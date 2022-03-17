Morning session in Odisha subordinate courts from April 4
The Orissa High Court has directed all subordinate courts to hold morning session from April 4 given the increase in day temperature with the onset of summer.
- Country:
- India
The Orissa High Court has directed all subordinate courts to hold morning session from April 4 given the increase in day temperature with the onset of summer. Bhagyalaxmi Rath, the registrar (administration) of Orissa High Court, communicated the decision to the district and sessions judges through a notice dated March 16 that was uploaded on the court's website on Thursday.
Court work will start from 7 am and continue till 1 pm with a half-an-hour break from 10 am to 10.30 am, according to the directive. The morning session will continue till the end of summer vacation. However, this will not apply to the courts in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Koraput, the order said. A searing heatwave has enveloped several districts and the maximum temperature was above normal at many places across the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gold jewellery worth Rs 12 crore seized from 4 train passengers in Bhubaneswar
BJP announces Dr Suniti Mund as party's Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
Patnaik announces names of BJD’s Mayor candidates for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur
FIH Pro League: Argentina men's team arrives in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar to host National Weightlifting Championships from March 19