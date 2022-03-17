Left Menu

Morning session in Odisha subordinate courts from April 4

The Orissa High Court has directed all subordinate courts to hold morning session from April 4 given the increase in day temperature with the onset of summer.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:23 IST
The Orissa High Court has directed all subordinate courts to hold morning session from April 4 given the increase in day temperature with the onset of summer. Bhagyalaxmi Rath, the registrar (administration) of Orissa High Court, communicated the decision to the district and sessions judges through a notice dated March 16 that was uploaded on the court's website on Thursday.

Court work will start from 7 am and continue till 1 pm with a half-an-hour break from 10 am to 10.30 am, according to the directive. The morning session will continue till the end of summer vacation. However, this will not apply to the courts in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Koraput, the order said. A searing heatwave has enveloped several districts and the maximum temperature was above normal at many places across the state.

