Trade between India, Ireland growing rapidly: Irish minister

Trade between our two countries is growing rapidly, trebling in the past decade to 5.5 billion euros, the minister in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:27 IST
With its trade with India trebling to 5.5 billion euros in the past decade, Ireland is keen on further strengthening bilateral commercial relations with Asia's third-largest economy, its trade minister said.

Ireland Minister of State for Trade Promotion Robert Troy, who visited India as part of his St. Patrick's Day Ministerial missions, said, ''The opportunities for collaboration and partnership are there for the taking.'' ''I'm delighted to have visited the vibrant and exciting cities of Delhi and Mumbai on my first visit to India as part of the St Patrick's Day ministerial visits. Trade between our two countries is growing rapidly, trebling in the past decade to 5.5 billion euros,'' the minister in a statement.

''Ireland and India already share strong trade and people-to-people ties, and I am committed to further strengthening our bilateral commercial relations. I will forever cherish the memories of this unique and culturally diverse country,'' he added.

The St. Patrick's Day global visits are aimed to reconnect with the Irish community overseas and the wide network of global partners emphasising the importance of community and collaboration.

Troy, during the visit, also met Ireland's Ambassador in India Brendan Ward and key government officials to discuss issues related to trade, economy and the European Union (EU).

''I thank Minister Robert Troy for using his first visit to India as an opportunity to drive forward an ambitious trade agenda. India and Ireland are important trading partners and we share a strong desire to further enhance our bilateral trade relationship. His visit has certainly deepened the bond of two nations committed to seizing global opportunities together,'' said the ambassador.

The minister also held discussions with delegates of international schools, including Aditya Birla World Academy, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Podar International School and Jamnabai Narsee School, highlighting the opportunities and scope of world-class education for undergraduate students in his country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

