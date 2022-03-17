Left Menu

Noida cops warn against misbehaviour with women, girls on Holi pretext

In order to ensure a safe environment for women and girls, the officials have been told to take immediate and strict action on complaints of molestation or people applying colours to women forcibly, it added.The patrolling teams also interacted with college students and women in public places while also sharing with them the police assistance numbers, the police said.The police also urged residents to avoid any rumour-mongering which could disturb the peace of the twin cities during the festive season.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:09 IST
Noida cops warn against misbehaviour with women, girls on Holi pretext
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Misbehaving with girls and women on pretext of celebrating Holi or applying colours on them against their will could land hooligans in trouble, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police warned on Thursday.

Police officials across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to enhance vigil and keep a close watch on markets and crowded places with a special focus on ensuring a safer atmosphere for women during the festive period, it said.

Directions to this end have been issued by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, according to an official statement.

''In view of Holi, there has been a huge crowd of people in the markets and public places. For the safety of women, patrolling is being done continuously in all the important places, crowded places and markets by the women's security unit under supervision of DCP Women and Child Safety Vrinda Shukla," the statement read.

''The police teams are checking suspicious people and those found drinking alcohol in public places. In order to ensure a safe environment for women and girls, the officials have been told to take immediate and strict action on complaints of molestation or people applying colours to women forcibly," it added.

The patrolling teams also interacted with college students and women in public places while also sharing with them the police assistance numbers, the police said.

The police also urged residents to avoid any rumour-mongering which could disturb the peace of the twin cities during the festive season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022