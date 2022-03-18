Left Menu

After SGPC objection, Pak cancels cultural event near Sri Kartarpur Sahib

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:42 IST
After SGPC objection, Pak cancels cultural event near Sri Kartarpur Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

After objection from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Pakistan has cancelled ‘Jashan-e-Bahar’ programme that was scheduled to take place from March 23 to 27 near Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

After learning about the event, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had raised a strong objection and SGPC secretary had written a letter to Muhammad Latif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Project Management Unit (PMU) of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Ameer Singh, president of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), and Aftab Hasan Khan, Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner to India, on Friday demanding the cancellation of the programme.

The Pakistan government took cognisance of the SGPC objection and decided to immediately cancel Jashan-e-Bahar programme, a release issued by the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, said here.

The SGPC received the information regarding the cancellation of the programme through an email from CEO, PMU, Latif, on Friday evening, the release said.

Dhami on Thursday had urged the Pakistan government not to hold the cultural festival near Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, saying it is against the 'maryada' (code of conduct) of the religious place.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is the final resting place of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Welcoming the cancellation of the programme by Pakistan, Dhami hoped that ''such a mistake would not be made in future''.

''The decision by PMU, Sri Kartarpur Sahib, to stop the programme by taking the SGPC objection seriously, is in the favour of the historical significance of the shrine and the maryada (code of conduct) of the Guru's house. For the same, we thank the Pakistan Government and Evacuee Trust Property Board including the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,'' the release quoted Dhami as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022