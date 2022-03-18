Left Menu

Federer sends Ukraine children $500K donation via foundation

PTI | London | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:49 IST
Roger Federer is offering financial help to Ukrainians during Russia's invasion.

Federer wrote Friday on social media that his foundation will be making a donation of $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.” Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has been attacking schools, hospitals and buildings where people sought safety in various cities.

''My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,'' Federer wrote. “We stand for peace.” He and his wife are the parents of two sets of twins.

The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star's 20 Grand Slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most won by a man, behind only Rafael Nadal's 21.

Another former No. 1 tennis player, three-time major champion Andy Murray, announced March 8 that he would “be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year” to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.

