Left Menu

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

"Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people." The legislation attracted derision from some Republicans, including Representative Lauren Boebert, who referred to it as "the bad hair bill." The CROWN Act passed with some bipartisan support in the House and will now move to the Senate, where it is sponsored by Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:23 IST
U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids.

The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, among others, who cited research showing that Black students were significantly more likely to face school detention, often for dress code violations based on their hair. "I want my two girls to grow up in a world where they know they will not be discriminated against because of their hair or the way they look," Omar said in a press release on Friday after the vote.

"Natural Black hair is often deemed 'unprofessional' simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards," Representative Watson Coleman, a co-sponsor, said. "Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people." The legislation attracted derision from some Republicans, including Representative Lauren Boebert, who referred to it as "the bad hair bill."

The CROWN Act passed with some bipartisan support in the House and will now move to the Senate, where it is sponsored by Democratic Senator Cory Booker. It will need to secure 60 votes in the evenly divided chamber to pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley; Tennis-Kyrgios apologizes for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022