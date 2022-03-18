Left Menu

Reports of NCST since 2018 still under process in tribal affairs ministry: Par panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reports of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes since 2018 are still under process in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and not been presented to the parliament till date, according to a parliamentary panel report.

The report by the parliamentary panel on social justice and empowerment was tabled in Lok Sabha this week.

The report said the panel is ''constrained'' to note that the reports of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) since 2018 are still under process in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and have not been presented to the parliament till date.

The panel said it would like the matter to be expedited and the reports presented without any delay.

Further, the parliamentary panel said it was surprised to note that several posts are lying vacant in the Commission.

It said that it is unable to understand as to how the Commission would function in the absence of manpower and the reasons for delay in recruitment.

''Hence, the panel desires that the vacancies should be immediately filled as there should be no reason now for any further delay since the recruitment rules have been suitably revised,'' it said.

The parliamentary committee also noted that the budgetary allocation for the Commission needs to be reviewed so that its functioning is not made to suffer for lack of funds.

It recommended that necessary action be urgently taken in respect of annual reports, recruitment of officials and budgetary allocation for the said Commission.

