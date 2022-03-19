Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine to arrive on March 21

Left Menu

The Karnataka government on Saturday said the mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, is expected to reach the airport here early on March 21, and all the documentations required for transportation have been completed.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student in Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone. Noting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had appointed a Funeral Agent to take possession of the mortal remains of Naveen, Manoj Rajan, State Nodal Officer (Ukraine Crisis) in a statement said, the agent has taken possession of the body and after completing necessary paper works has transported it to Warsaw (Poland).

Further, the Indian Embassy in Poland and Funeral Agent have completed all documentations required for transportation of the human remains to India, he said.

''The Joint Secretary, Eurasia, MEA has just reported the mortal remains of Shri. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar are expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on March 21, 2022 at 0300 hours through Emirates Flight Number EK0568,'' he added.

Naveen is from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

According to sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects.

