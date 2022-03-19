Bhagavad Gita imparts moral values, decision on introducing it in schools after discussion: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

''What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?'' the Chief Minister said when questioned whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children.

''It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with,'' Bommai said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education.

Speaking to reporters here, he said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.

Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday had said the state government will discuss with educationists before taking a call in this regard, as part of moral science education.

Claiming that the cultural values among children were taking a beating, the minister said many people have demanded that moral science should be introduced.

According to Nagesh, earlier there used to be one class of moral science every week where content related to Ramayana and Mahabharata were taught to students.

