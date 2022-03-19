22-yr-old dies in motorcycle accident; friend critical
A 22-year-old student died while her friend sustained critical injuries after they fell off their motorcycle here on Saturday, police said.Divyanshi Anand 22, a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing M.Sc from the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh here.
A 22-year-old student died while her friend sustained critical injuries after they fell off their motorcycle here on Saturday, police said.
Divyanshi Anand (22), a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing M.Sc from the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh here. Her father is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police, they said. She was riding pillion with her friend Sparsh Jain (25), who works as a software development engineer at a Fortune 500 company. He is in the ICU and in a critical condition, the police said.
They were riding from Sector 62 to DLF. They skidded off their motorcycle at a steep curve opposite the power house in Sector 44 and sustained grievous injuries. The local people called the police, who rushed them to a nearby hospital. Divyanshi died during the treatment, the police said. “Divyanshi’s family members were well-known to her friend. She died while her friend is in the ICU. Her father refused to file a complaint as it was an unfortunate accident. We handed over the body to the family and lodged a report,” ASI Rajender Singh, the investigating officer, said.
