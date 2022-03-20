Left Menu

Over 70,000 jobs up for grabs at mega employment fair launched by TN CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over 70,000 new jobs that were available in more than 500 leading companies are up for grabs at a mega job fair inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin near here on Sunday.

Stalin presented job offers to 20 aspirants as part of kicking off the campaign that was held near the city organised by the labour welfare and skill development department, an official release said.

Job aspirants from the city and also hailing from neighbouring Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts took part in the event in which more than 500 leading private companies were taking part.

''These companies have announced 73,950 vacancies and Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over appointment orders to 20 job seekers (as part of launching the event),'' the release said.

Special measures were taken in association with the district administration and police department to serve the job seekers with disability, who were interested in taking part in the job fair.

According to the release, 36 mega job fairs were conducted in which 41,213 job seekers received employment offers since May 2021.

On the occasion, Stalin also launched a television programme in the government-run Kalvi TV that would offer training to candidates interested in taking up competitive examinations, the release said.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Minister for labour welfare and skill development department C V Ganesan, and a host of senior government officials took part in the inaugural, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

