Isha Vidhya, BYJU's join hands to educate children in rural areas

With the aim to empower and provide children across geographies with equal learning opportunities, BYJUs has collaborated with Coimbatore-based Isha Vidhya, a non-governmental organisation NGO. Under the partnership, Isha Vidhya and BYJUs would provide digital learning tools to underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:32 IST
Representative image
With the aim to empower and provide children across geographies with equal learning opportunities, BYJU's has collaborated with Coimbatore-based Isha Vidhya, a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Under the partnership, Isha Vidhya and BYJU's would provide digital learning tools to underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative of BYJU's would make the nation known for high-quality school education that is accessible and affordable to all, especially children in rural areas, a press release said here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

