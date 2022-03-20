Isha Vidhya, BYJU's join hands to educate children in rural areas
With the aim to empower and provide children across geographies with equal learning opportunities, BYJUs has collaborated with Coimbatore-based Isha Vidhya, a non-governmental organisation NGO. Under the partnership, Isha Vidhya and BYJUs would provide digital learning tools to underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
With the aim to empower and provide children across geographies with equal learning opportunities, BYJU's has collaborated with Coimbatore-based Isha Vidhya, a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Under the partnership, Isha Vidhya and BYJU's would provide digital learning tools to underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative of BYJU's would make the nation known for high-quality school education that is accessible and affordable to all, especially children in rural areas, a press release said here on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Isha Vidhya
- BYJU
- Andhra Pradesh
- Vidhya
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Indian textile mills face hardships due to cotton shortage in market
BSE joins hands with Tamil Nadu govt's M-TIPB to promote listing of MSMEs
BJP dissolves 8 district units in Tamil Nadu
Maha: Four held on train, jewellery looted from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu recovered
SC permits Tamil Nadu to allocate 50 pc super-speciality medical seats to in-service candidates