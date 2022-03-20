Shaji Prabhakaran re-elected as Football Delhi president

Incumbent Shaji Prabhakaran was on Sunday re-elected as the president of Football Delhi for his second term in the elections held after the association's Annual General Meeting here.

Liaqat Ali was elected as the treasurer.

Six vice-presidents -- Bhagwan Singh Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq, Jagdish Chander Malhotra, N K Bhatia, Sharafatullah, Sqd Ldr S K Singh -- were also elected.

Anand Dabas, Har Gopal and Abha Jain were made convenors.

The 10 elected executive members are Ram Singh, Sunil Dutt, Nagendra Singh, Bhupendra Adhikari, Bijendra Kumar, Dhanvir Singh Rawat, Mohd Naeem, Jai Kishore, Syed Jamal Nasir and Sayema Ahmed.

The two women candidates -- Abha Jain (Convener) and Sayema Ahmed (Executive Member) -- were elected unopposed.

As many as 86 members attended the AGM.

All India Football Federation observer BMR Mehta supervised the elections.

