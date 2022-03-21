Jindal School of Journalism Offers Study Abroad Opportunities in 20 International Universities

Sonipat, 21 March, 2022: The Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) recently signed a collaboration with University of Oregon for a short-term study abroad programme in the summer of 2022 on climate change and environment. This is the latest of 20 international active student mobility collaborations and agreements that JSJC offers its students. The Jindal School of Journalism and Communication is also committed to building collaborations with media platforms across the country. JSJCs recent MoU with IndiaSpend, India’s first data journalism website will allow students to use data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to pitch and produce data journalism stories in multimedia formats. JSJC has also collaborated with technology and policy website, Hasgeek, to produce a show, ‘Elections 2022’, examining the role of technology in elections. JSJC students are engaged in producing ‘Lights, Camera, Conversations’ where they interview screenwriters, directors, producers and cinematographers from the Indian film industry. The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “The international collaborations are a part of JGU’s commitment to provide a global learning experience to its students and they range from leading universities in Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America as well as institutions in Peru and Malaysia. JSJC offers semester exchange programmes with leading universities such as the University of Sydney, University of Oregon and Hong Kong Baptist University. It also offers a dual degree programme in collaboration with Queen Mary University, London. Students at JSJC can avail JGUs university-wide collaborations with 20 eminent institutions including UC-Berkerley, University of Newcastle, Macquarie University, Hubei University and many others.” At the annual ArtEast festival, a collaboration between JSJC and the India International Centre (IIC) New Delhi, students curate and produce installations, exhibitions, film festivals and organise international seminars. The festival, one of its kind in the country has showcased over 50 artists and publishes a journal of the arts. JSJC’s Executive Dean and curator of ArtEast, Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee observed, ''JSJC is an important and vibrant meeting ground for innovation in art, media, communication and technology. We learn along with our students to be responsible for our planet and our society in as many ways as possible. We want to turn technology into an accelerant for truth telling but stay rooted in the face-to-face reporting of facts. JSJC pushes beyond borders and boundaries.” The international partners of JSJC include: University of Oregon and University of California, Berkely USA; the University of Sydney, University of Western Sydney, the University of Newcastle and Macquarie University, Australia; Loughborough University, Derby University, University of Leeds and the Queen Mary University of London, UK; Universidad Austral, Argentina; North South University, Bangladesh; Sekolah Tinggi Agama Islam Walisembilan Semarang, Negeri Semarang University, Polytechnic Indonusa and Universitas Dwijendra, Indonesia; Hubei University China; Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Malaysia; KOC University Turkey; Hong Kong Baptist University and ORT Uruguay. During the Covid-19 pandemic, JSJC used virtual learning and global classrooms to integrate education in the post-pandemic world. Kiran Gupta, a Media Studies student from the University of Sydney described the opportunity to be a part of JSJC’s global classroom as a ‘remarkable way to finish my university studies and put all the skills I had learnt to practice in a completely different world.’ PWR PWR

