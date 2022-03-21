Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha among 5 candidates nominated by AAP to RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha. Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament, party sources said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

