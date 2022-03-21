NMIMS Commences Admissions For B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) And B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) Programs through NMIMS-LAT 2022

MUMBAI, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years, announces the registrations for the Law Aptitude Test (LAT) 2022. NMIMS-LAT Examination is a national aptitude entrance test conducted for the admissions of B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) at NMIMS Kirit P Mehta School of Law, Mumbai and NMIMS Schools of Law, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, and Dhule.

Approved by the Bar Council of India, the programs are uniquely designed to equip the students with legal, humanities, and management skills. The curriculum covers in-depth understanding of subjects like Data Science & AI, Human Resource Management, and Statistics, along with their influence and interdependence on the law. Learners also get exposure to subjects like Critical Thinking, Legal Writing and practical expertise of Mooting. Selective foreign languages are also taught to give learners an edge for international outreach and business.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, ''Law as a field is ever-evolving with the constantly changing global socio-economic and political paradigms; thus, the students need to be prepared with sharp analytical and logical skills to emerge successful in this challenging ecosystem. In today's competitive space, it is necessary to provide fine-tuned legal education that helps students learn and interpret the principles of Indian and International Law and fosters conducive legal reasoning skills. The Integrated Honours LL.B. program is designed to give the students a holistic knowledge of all aspects of the Law to enable them to excel in their fields and translate the five years of rigorous learning and knowledge into practice.'' Candidates should have passed 12th grade or equivalent exam from a recognised board, in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50%, to be eligible to apply for NMIMS-LAT. The admissions of the students will be processed based on the examination scores.The test will be a two-hour online computer-based test conducted in examination centers across India. The test will assess candidates' proficiency in the English language, current affairs & general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

Adding on to the announcement, Dr. Alok Misra, Dean, NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law and NMIMS Schools of Law, said, ''Our aim is to provide the students with industry-led education in the field of law and provide them with the right set of tools, platforms, and opportunities to cultivate an ecosystem of continuous learning and future-ready leaders. The program presents our students an immense opportunity with an amalgamation of research-based education, case studies, and practical learning with our moot court setups, internship provisions, and fully functional Legal Aid Clinic. The students are introduced to varied topics such as Data Science & Artificial Intelligence etc. to help them turn into top class professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the law.'' To promote holistic education, NMIMS Schools of Law are equipped with leading infrastructure like library facilities, online databases, e-learning modules, seminar halls, moot court rooms, computer labs, research laboratories and digital English language labs. Faculty and campus amenities collaborate to provide students with the finest legal education possible.

About Kirit P. Mehta School of Law Established in the year 2013, NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL) is the first in State of Maharashtra to have Bar Council of India's approval for B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), 5-year Integrated Honours Programs. The syllabus prepared under the joint supervision/guidance of Academicians, Law Firm Partners / Representatives, Judiciary, and Industry Representatives, inculcates, and nourishes all the professional virtues in well-calculated and planned manner. The school is awarded as 7thBest Private Law School in India by India Today – MDRA Survey 2021.

Website:https://nmimslat.in/ About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 full-time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://www.nmims.edu/about

