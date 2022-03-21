SPJIMR redesigns its Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) for a post COVID world

MUMBAI, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has revamped its pioneering Post Graduate Programme in Development Management, (PGPDM) that began in 2011, and commenced the admissions process for the 20th cohort of the program.

The unique 12-month executive management programme aims to develop innovative leaders for the social development sector that includes NGOs, foundations, the CSR function of corporate organisations, and social enterprises. With 19 cohorts over 11 years, the program has impacted 274 organisations across 21 states of India, with PGPDM alumni serving as founders, heads, trustees and directors of NGOs, and as social entrepreneurs, CSR managers, programme officers and social sector consultants.

The programme was introduced in 2011 as Indian businesses were attempting to meet their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals and NGOs were trying to improve the effectiveness of their interventions, so as to successfully secure large grants and CSR funds. After 11 years of learning and observing the recent impact of COVID on society, the programme has been redesigned with a greater emphasis on wise innovation and change management for sustainable development.

The new delivery structure of the programme blends the efficiency of online learning with the networking and relationship building that comes through in-person interactions. The programme is modular and enables participants to continue working at their current organisations. The programme consists of 30 courses, delivered over six contact periods of two weeks each. The first and the last contacts are residences held on SPJIMR's Mumbai campus, while the remaining four contacts are delivered online on weekends and weekday evenings. Programme participants become part of SPJIMR's global alumni and become members of a larger sustainable social innovation community that is nurtured by SPJIMR's Centre for Innovation in Sustainable Development.

The admissions process for the 20th cohort is underway and the last date for submitting applications is April 10, 2022, with the cohort commencing the programme on May 07, 2022. Eligibility criteria for the programme include a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university and a minimum of two years of relevant work experience. The fees for corporate or international NGO sponsored candidates are Rs. 300,000 and for self-sponsored or other NGO candidates is Rs.150,000. Dr. Tanojkumar Meshram, Chair of the PGPDM program noted, ''PGPDM prepares leaders for the development sector who work on addressing the challenges of poverty, inequality, and other socio-economic problems. What better place to develop passionate and competent leaders than at SPJIMR - the institution which pioneered socially responsible management education in India.'' Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR said, ''We live in a world that is complex and imperfect. We need wise leaders in the corporate and social sectors who can innovate and shape a better future. That is why the PGPDM programme is a vital contributor to the SPJIMR mission of impacting practice and creating value-based growth.'' For more information, please visit https:pjimr.org/pgpdm.

About SPJIMR S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

Contact: Prof. Vineeta Dwivedi Email: centralcommunications@spjimr.org Phone: 022-61454200

