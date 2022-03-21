Left Menu

About 49,000 divyangjan trained under PMKVY

21-03-2022
About 49,000 divyangjan trained under PMKVY
About 49,000 divyangjan have been trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) across the country till December 31, 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Under the PMKVY, there are incentives to encourage the participation of Divyangjan in the skill training, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said that skill training is being provided to divyangjan in around 225 national skills qualification framework (NSQF) aligned courses in 22 different sectors.

''As on December 31, 2021, around 49,000 Divyangjans have been trained/ oriented under PMKVY across the country,'' he said.

In another reply, he said under the PMKVY, placement is not a mandatory component. ''However, in order to enhance the placement under the short term training of PMKVY, placement is linked with payout to training providers,'' the minister said.

