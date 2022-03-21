Left Menu

Institutions from France, Italy have shown interest in setting up institutes in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:22 IST
Institutions from France, Italy have shown interest in setting up institutes in India: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Institutions from France and Italy have expressed interest in setting up educational institutes in India, the government said on Monday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said ''the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that the French side has expressed interest in setting up a university campus for higher education courses in India.'' ''Further, Istituto Marangoni (Italy) had expressed interest to establish a foreign, fully-independent Higher Education Institute of Fashion and Design in India,'' he said in the reply.

He said international campuses will give students from India and neighbouring countries exposure to quality education of global standards.

During the Budget speech 2022-23, it had been announced that foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) in Gandhinagar to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics free from domestic regulations, except those by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to facilitate availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022