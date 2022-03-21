Scooters India plant in Lucknow should be utilised for manufacturing electric vehicles: BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Bajpai on Monday requested the government to utilise the 150-acre land of now-closed Scooters India Limited in Lucknow to set up a facility for manufacturing electric vehicles, including motorcycles and three-wheelers.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Bajpai said that Scooters India Ltd has 150 acres prime land as well as other resources.

He urged the government to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant on the land on public private partnership.

During Zero Hour, members raise various issues with prior permission of the Chair.

In his mention, Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U) requested the government to reopen the airport in Samastipur in Bihar. He said earlier small airplanes used to land in Samastipur.

He urged the government to expand the airport and make arrangements for operation of larger planes.

Vikas Mahatme of the BJP made a case for taking effective steps to deal with likely heatwave conditions in the country.

The MP suggested that the central government should issue advisory as well as standard operating procedures to states to deal with the situation.

To this, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it is a serious matter.

K J Alphons of the BJP made a demand for establishing new medical colleges in country. He said 15.5 lakh students appeared in NEET examination for admission to MBBS courses.

Of them, he said, 8.7 lakh students qualified, of whom only 10 per cent students got admission in MBBS courses.

During the last seven years, the number of MBBS and postgraduate medical seats has gone up by 80 per cent to 1.48 lakh, he said.

Still, 25,000 students from India are going abroad, especially to China, Ukraine and South-Asian countries, for MBBS degree.

Alphons suggested that public sector undertakings which have huge unused land parcels must be persuaded to set up at least 100 medical colleges every year for the next five years. Making a special mention in the House, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi made a case for implementation of ''one nation, one tariff'' for electricity.

''India is already advancing along this direction through 'One Nation, One Tax', 'One Grid', and 'One Election'. I urge the Government of India to do the same for power tariffs,'' he said.

In his special mention, DMK member Tiruchi Siva expressed concern over online games involving the use of real money as bets. ''...there has also been a surge in addiction to these games and a rise in suicide cases due to losing of money by individuals, reaching up to lakhs of rupees,'' he said and demand banning such games in the country.

