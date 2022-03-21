Left Menu

AAP holds roadshow in Chhattisgarh to celebrate Punjab poll win

The Chhattisgarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party AAP held a roadshow in Raipur on Monday to celebrate its landslide victory in the Assembly polls in Punjab.A convoy of around 700 motorcycles and 150 cars took part in the roadshow, which was called Badalbo Chhattisgarh Vijay Yatra Will change Chhattisgarh victory march and was led by state in-charge and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, said the partys state media in charge Jayant Gaidhane.The march covered a distance of 5 kilometres from Science College Ground to Budhapura.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:30 IST
AAP holds roadshow in Chhattisgarh to celebrate Punjab poll win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a roadshow in Raipur on Monday to celebrate its landslide victory in the Assembly polls in Punjab.

A convoy of around 700 motorcycles and 150 cars took part in the roadshow, which was called ''Badalbo Chhattisgarh Vijay Yatra (Will change Chhattisgarh victory march) and was led by state in-charge and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, said the party's state media in charge Jayant Gaidhane.

''The march covered a distance of 5 kilometres from Science College Ground to Budhapura. Apart from celebrating the win in Punjab, we want to kick off our preparations for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. We have decided to contest all 90 seats here,'' he added.

Addressing the roadshow, Rai said the huge response from the people showed that AAP was heading in the direction of forming a government in Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022