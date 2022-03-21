Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:20 IST
PFI engaged in violent activities, alleges RSS functionary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Popular Front of India (PFI) poses a ''serious threat'' as its members are engaged in violent activities and trying to create communal hatred in the society, a top RSS functionary claimed on Monday.

The Kerala-based radical group was in the spotlight recently when its student wing, the Campus Front of India, was linked to the hijab controversy in Karnataka.

''The ABVP (RSS's student wing) is trying to expose their communal agenda,'' said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (media/publicity wing head) Sunil Ambekar.

Talking to PTI, Ambekar said, ''The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a serious issue... a serious threat as they are engaged in violent activities. They trying to create communal hatred. People should be aware about all these things.'' Meanwhile, another Sangh functionary accused the Campus Front of India of being involved in murders and sought to link the outfit to killings of RSS volunteers and students in 2017.

''The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) is continously working to expose them in Kerala, Bengaluru and coastal areas where they are trying to push their agenda,'' the second functionary said.

The Sangh keeps reaching out to people and intellectuals in the society and also welcomes those who want to speak to it. But, those talks are non-political and informal in nature, he said in reply to a question.

