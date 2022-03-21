Left Menu

Consul generals, top officials to meet on Mar 26-27, discuss AURIC investment

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has organised a visit of consulate officials of different countries to Aurangabad Industrial City AURIC in Shendra here to attract investment.The visit is scheduled for March 26-27 and the consul generals of Singapore, Sweden, Israel, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, South Korea, Netherlands have so far confirmed their presence, GM Marketing of MIDC Abhijit Ghorpade told PTI on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:26 IST
Consul generals, top officials to meet on Mar 26-27, discuss AURIC investment
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AURICCity)
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has organised a visit of consulate officials of different countries to Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Shendra here to attract investment.

The visit is scheduled for March 26-27 and the consul generals of Singapore, Sweden, Israel, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, South Korea, Netherlands have so far confirmed their presence, GM (Marketing) of MIDC Abhijit Ghorpade told PTI on Monday. ''The consul generals will visit Shendra node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), also known as Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), on Saturday. They will also visit the renowned Ellora,'' MIDC's regional officer Rajesh Joshi told PTI.

The two-day visit is to attract investment, AURUIC Managing Director Jitendra Kakuste told PTI.

State ministers, secretaries and other top officials are also expected for the meet, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022