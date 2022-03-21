Consul generals, top officials to meet on Mar 26-27, discuss AURIC investment
The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has organised a visit of consulate officials of different countries to Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Shendra here to attract investment.
The visit is scheduled for March 26-27 and the consul generals of Singapore, Sweden, Israel, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, South Korea, Netherlands have so far confirmed their presence, GM (Marketing) of MIDC Abhijit Ghorpade told PTI on Monday. ''The consul generals will visit Shendra node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), also known as Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), on Saturday. They will also visit the renowned Ellora,'' MIDC's regional officer Rajesh Joshi told PTI.
The two-day visit is to attract investment, AURUIC Managing Director Jitendra Kakuste told PTI.
State ministers, secretaries and other top officials are also expected for the meet, another official said.
