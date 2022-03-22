Visva-Bharati used to be 'den of corruption', says vice-chancellor

Visva-Bharati university Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Monday alleged that the central institute was a ''den of corruption'' before he took charge in 2018.

In ''An Open Message to the Visva-Bharati fraternity'' posted on the university's website, Chakraborty listed a series of incidents that, he claimed, prove his point.

He alleged that appointments were made illegally on many occasions, students were allowed to sit for supplementary examinations five times, illegal research grant was given to faculty members and non-teaching staff were assaulted in front of the VC but no police complaint was made.

He, however, did not elaborate on the allegations.

''These examples illustrate, inter alia, the hegemony of muscle power and also the prevalence of an environment in which illegality was just normal,'' Chakraborty said in the open message which started with ''Visva-Bharati was a den of corruption''. Claiming that three of his predecessors did not do anything against the vested interests ''presumably not to disturb the applecart'', Chakraborty said he was also pressurised to follow the pattern but he did not budge.

''This university is reduced to be a playground of vested interests and the height of this was the loss of the Nobel medallion of Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) in 2004,'' the VC said.

He said that after he took over as the vice-chancellor, more than 100 faculty members were promoted ''barring a few'' and that section nurtured hurt feelings against him.

''The purpose of this open letter is to get those (surviving on the fat pay packet out of taxpayers' money that they draw monthly from Visva-Bharati) acquainted with the shameful activities that greatly defamed Visva-Bharati,'' he said in the message.

Without specifically referring to the agitation of students over their demand for reopening of hostels, Chakraborty said, they ''stooped so low for the last three weeks in March 2022 that it is difficult to believe that they are/were students of the Gurudev founded university.'' He said that it has become a pattern to hold the VC responsible for everything which a section of stakeholders did not like.

Chakraborty said the decisions not to promote some teachers and against holding the annual 'Vasanta Utsav' observed on Dol Purnia this year were not solely made by him. No decision was taken unilaterally since he became the VC in November 2018, Chakraborty said and challenged his detractors to prove him wrong. Tagore, the first Asian Nobel Laureate, founded Visva-Bharati in 1921. It was declared a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951. PTI COR NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)