2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city, for killing the women who were in their fifties, police said.

The suspect was not previously known to the police and had no criminal record, and police did not disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive has not been established.

"For now it is far too early to comment on that,'' Malmo Police Chief Petra Stenkula told a news conference.

She said officers arrived and found the suspect and two victims on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after they were alerted, adding that the situation was then "under control".

Stenkula didn't confirm a report by the Aftonbladet newspaper, saying the male student himself called authorities to say he had killed two people, had put down his weapons and was on the third floor.

Police made "seizures" and a forensic examination "will allow us to better understand what happened", Stenkula said, adding authorities have no information of any further injuries.

Scores of ambulances and patrol cars rushed to the school and armed police were seen entering the building, which was cordoned off.

About 1,100 students had gathered at the school to work on a musical. Other students had locked themselves inside classrooms after the killings that took place in a modern annex of the building founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation.

The annex was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language..

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she reacted "with sadness and dismay" to the killings.

All classes were suspended on Tuesday and the school was closed.

