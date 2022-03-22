Punjab CM declares holiday on martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

He made the announcement on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

The House also passed a resolution to install statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

Announcing the holiday on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, Mann said earlier it was declared only in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to facilitate people from nearby areas to pay tributes at the martyr's memorial in Khatkar Kalan.

Now, the state government has decided to declare a holiday on this day across the state so as to enable the maximum number of people from across the state to pay their tributes to the great martyrs at Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala, said Mann.

To this, Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said rather than announcing a holiday, it would be good if students in schools, colleges and employees be told about the life and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh.

Reacting to it, Mann asked the former transport minister whether he knew when Bhagat Singh was born.

''You (Warring) do not know about it? It is September 28. There will be plays in schools and colleges depicting the life of the martyr on this day,'' Mann said.

Earlier, Mann proposed that statutes of Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar be installed in the Vidhan Sabha.

''As an indebted nation, we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr B R Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre and post independence era as the chief architect of the Indian constitution,'' said Mann.

Describing them as great leaders, Mann said they will always remain a source of inspiration for millions of people.

Hailing Mann's proposal, Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa urged that the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh be also installed.

Thereafter, the House passed a resolution on installing statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.

The CM urged the Speaker to hold discussions on the Governor's address in the next Assembly session so that newly-elected MLAs could prepare themselves for this. The House approved Mann's proposal.

Earlier, the House also authorised the Speaker to nominate members of the committees on public accounts, estimates, public undertakings and welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes, keeping in view the proportionate strength of various parties in the House.

Later, the House was adjourned sine-die.

