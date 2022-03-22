DUTA holds demonstration for teachers' absorption

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a demonstration on campus where the varsity's academic council meeting was being held demanding a one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

It said that nearly 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary Assistant Professors of the University of Delhi are waiting for their absorption into posts of professors across colleges and departments. Addressing the protestors, DUTA president A K Bhagi urged the DU officials to intervene in the matter and demanded that their contention is represented before the University Grants Commission and the Indian government.

In February, Bhagi had started an online petition for the cause of teachers' absorption. In that petition, he had argued that such teachers were deprived of all rightful benefits such as annual increments, promotion, medical benefits, leaves, etc.

Bhagi told media that that petition was signed by 10,000 teachers and was sent to the President of India for his intervention. DUTA had also submitted a copy to the PMO, Minister of Education, UGC Chairman, and the DU Vice-Chancellor. DUTA Secretary Surender Singh demanded the centre to take note of this unusual circumstance and resolve the problem by bringing an ordinance or bill.