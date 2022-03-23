Will fill up all vacant posts of teachers in expeditious manner: Bengal education min

The West Bengal school education department will fill up all the vacant posts of teachers in an expeditious manner, state Minister Bratya Basu said in the assembly on Tuesday.

''We give importance to imparting quality education to children in state-run and aided schools. Our students are making us proud with their achievements in the country. So while recruiting, we exercise caution so that there is no compromise on the quality front,'' Basu said during a question-answer session in the House.

As instructed by the chief minister, the department is taking every single step to ''fill up all vacant posts of teachers in the state-run and aided schools in an expeditious manner''.

Basu said the authorities will take help of the portal of the department to see if meritorious students are either posted in schools near their residences or within the respective district.