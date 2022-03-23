Left Menu

Will fill up all vacant posts of teachers in expeditious manner: Bengal education min

So while recruiting, we exercise caution so that there is no compromise on the quality front, Basu said during a question-answer session in the House.As instructed by the chief minister, the department is taking every single step to fill up all vacant posts of teachers in the state-run and aided schools in an expeditious manner.Basu said the authorities will take help of the portal of the department to see if meritorious students are either posted in schools near their residences or within the respective district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:56 IST
Will fill up all vacant posts of teachers in expeditious manner: Bengal education min
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal school education department will fill up all the vacant posts of teachers in an expeditious manner, state Minister Bratya Basu said in the assembly on Tuesday.

''We give importance to imparting quality education to children in state-run and aided schools. Our students are making us proud with their achievements in the country. So while recruiting, we exercise caution so that there is no compromise on the quality front,'' Basu said during a question-answer session in the House.

As instructed by the chief minister, the department is taking every single step to ''fill up all vacant posts of teachers in the state-run and aided schools in an expeditious manner''.

Basu said the authorities will take help of the portal of the department to see if meritorious students are either posted in schools near their residences or within the respective district.

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022