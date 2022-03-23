CCL to provide scholarship to students who lost parents due to COVID-19

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has started Covid crisis scholarship scheme under its functional areas to provide financial support to students, whose parents died of COVID-19, said a senior CCL official.

COVID-19 pandemic has caused hundreds of school and college going students to become orphans in the coal region, which falls under the operational command area of CCL, and are unable to afford educational expenses.

CCL has extended financial support to help them to continue their education under its corporate social responsibility scheme, the official said.

Alok Kumar, General Manager (GM), Rajrappa area of CCL said that CCL has initiated Covid crisis scholarship scheme and will give Rs 20,000 to 50,000 scholarship per annum to 150 students under CCL operational area, who lost their father, mother and caretaker guardians due to the pandemic and become orphan.

Such students of CCL functional areas with their family annual income below Rs 8 lakh are eligible for Covid crisis scholarship scheme.

