NMIMS CIS Pilot Batch Students secures 100% Success Rate in Institute of Risk Management (IRM) Level-1 Exam

MUMBAI, India, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS' Centre of International Studies (CIS) pilot batch students have secured 100% success rates in the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Level-1 examination, conducted by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM). With recognition in over 140 countries, IRM is the world leader in ERM qualifications. The IRM - India Affiliate, had recently announced the results of February 2022 ERM Level-1 examination.

The IRM's February 2022 ERM Level-1 examination marks an important milestone in IRM's collaboration with NMIMS, one of India's pioneering education institutions. The students of the pilot batch of this collaboration had enrolled and appeared for the Level-1 examination in February through NMIMS' CIS.

The students who had enrolled via NMIMS' CIS got the exclusive advantage of live, virtual study sessions, delivered by qualified and trained NMIMS faculty. The highly interactive online lectures, exercises, mock tests and case studies provided as a part of these sessions by NMIMS' CIS enabled faster doubt clarification and more effective preparation through appropriate evaluation approaches and ensured that the students were well-prepared for the intensive and highly competitive IRM examination.

The pilot batch students achieved a resounding success rate of 100% as all students who had enrolled for the IRM examination via NMIMs' CIS, cleared the Level-1 examination in the first attempt.

This is the testimony to the outstanding quality of the IRM-NMIMS collaboration which offers a Professional Programme in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) through NMIMS' Centre of International Studies (NMIMS CIS).

Palak Aggarwal, NMIMS Alumnus and Advisory Associate Analyst, Deloitte, secured 85.1% at the Level-1 student exam. Commenting on the outstanding results, she said, ''I decided to pursue ERM certification through IRM last year after working in the realm of risk management with different companies. Realising that risk advisory is my calling, I wanted to gain further insight into this field while working towards an industry-recognised certification that can help me build my career.'' Palak added, ''I chose IRM because the study material and support sessions provided by the institute are the holy grail for risk management enthusiasts. The Level-1 examination empowered me with a strong foundation in risk management principles. It is the first step in my pursuit of further certification.'' Today, risk management professionals are in high demand across every sector as businesses attempt to strengthen their risk intelligence and build resilience towards uncertainties. As the global economy goes through a period of turbulence in the face of war and post-pandemic recovery, businesses must remain alert and vigilant for any emerging risks like climate change and cyber-security.

Candidates with globally recognised ERM qualifications from the IRM, therefore, have the opportunity to empower their organisations through a well-planned risk management framework.

About Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate: Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30 years with members across 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, students can join a professional community of risk leaders by pursuing IRM's 5-level pathway with designations that are globally recognised while pursuing undergraduate studies and professionals can pursue the same whilst working. IRM qualified candidates and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC, Yes Bank, Kotak Life, HDFC Life, NTPC, Target Corporation, and many other organisations.

About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17000 full-time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

