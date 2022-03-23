Left Menu

Rs 1,066 cr spent in last 5 years for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology: Govt

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State Independent charge Dr Jitendra Singh said a total of Rs 31.21 crore have been allocated for start-ups and NGOs working for research and development for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology in the last three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:06 IST
Rs 1,066 cr spent in last 5 years for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday said Rs 1,086 crore has been allocated in the last five years for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology of which Rs 1,066 crore has been spent. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent charge) Dr Jitendra Singh said a total of Rs 31.21 crore have been allocated for start-ups and NGOs working for research and development for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology in the last three years. According to the data shared by the minister, Rs 1,086.76 crore has been allocated in the last five years for innovation of environmentally sustainable technology out of which Rs 1,066.57 crore has been spent.

Responding to another question, the minister said over 12,000 girls have been supported under the Vigyan Jyoti programme since 2019-20.

The Vigyan Jyoti Programme is becoming popular among girls day-by-day. The programme is being implemented in 100 districts of 33 states and Union Territories under Phase II. Around 10,000 girls of Classes IX-XII are enrolled under the programme in Phase-II, Singh said in a written response. Various kinds of activities are being organized under this programme to create curiosity among girls for STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) fields. These activities include counselling of students-parents, career counselling, science camps, tinkering activities, special lectures/classes, visits to Knowledge Partners (KP)/Industry/Lab, interaction with role models, etc, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022