Australia's University of Canberra Announces VC's Social Champion Scholarships for Students Passionate About Making a Difference in the Community

Valued at over Rs. one crore each, the scholarships will cover tuition fees, accommodation, and allowances, and will benefit financially-challenged students who want to make a difference in the community New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The University of Canberra (UC) in Australia has announced the Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship, which will enable financially-challenged offshore students involved in making a positive contribution to the community to further their studies in Australia. The total combined value of the scholarship is up to USD 200,000 (approximately up to Rs. One Crore) per student. This includes tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of USD 10,000 (Australian dollars). The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity. The scholarship aims to encourage financially-challenged students who want to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and make a positive difference in the community. The scholarships reflect the UC’s focus on diversity, inclusion, and making higher education more accessible for all. This saw UC ranked first in the world on the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for reducing inequalities. Speaking about the scholarship, Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of Canberra, said, “Our scholarship is designed for international students who demonstrate UC’s core values and a commitment to social engagement, sustainability, and reducing inequalities. We are delighted to offer this opportunity to students who may not have the financial support to study internationally. This is an exciting moment for us, and we look forward to welcoming students from India to take part and receive their application.” To apply, students will need to submit a written statement that demonstrates their financial need, values, and experience relevant to the following: • Potential to evolve as a leader in ways that embrace and advance the principles of social and economic equity, and their practice • Making a positive difference to the community by doing things differently, innovating, and inspiring others • Curiosity and a desire to learn from, collaborate and engage with perspectives from a range of cultural contexts The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship will cover all major expenses that are a part of studying in Australia. Three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC in Semester One, 2023. Applications open on 1 April, 2022, and close on 9 October, 2022. To apply, students must complete the VC’s Social Champion Scholarship online application form available on the University of Canberra’s official website www.canberra.edu.au/social-champion About the University of Canberra, Australia Climbing to 170th place in THE World University Rankings for 2022, the University of Canberra (UC), is in the top 200 universities worldwide, and one of Australia's Top 10 universities. In the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, UC was ranked first in the world for reducing inequalities.

There are five faculties at UC, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and higher degree by research options: 1. The Faculty of Health has made UC one of Australia’s leaders in health and sports education, with the UC Hospital, Canberra Specialist Medical Centre, Community Health Hub, the Research Institute for Sport and Exercise (UCRISE), and Australian Geospatial Health Lab all located on campus, hubs for practical work and research. The University is also a training and development hub for elite athletes and professional sporting teams.

2. The Faculty of Education seeks to change the world, one teacher at a time, with accredited courses in Early Childhood, Primary, Secondary and Educational Leadership. Innovation and expertise combine to create educators who can shape the system, rather than just be shaped by it.

3. The creative, design-focused programs at the Faculty of Arts and Design (FAD) span communications, the arts, architecture, and the built environment. FAD is also home to the National News and Media Research Centre and the Centre for Creative and Cultural Research.

4. At the Faculty of Business, Government, and Law, flexible study options and degree combinations fuse academic and real-world experiences. The faculty encompasses the Canberra Law School, the Canberra Business School, and the Canberra School of Politics, Economics & Society.

5. The Faculty of Science and Technology spans the educational and research spectrum of environmental science, biomedical science, conservation biology, data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition to the IAE, cross-disciplinary research hubs include the Human Centred Technology Research Centre (HCTRC). Image: University of Canberra PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)