State counseling NEET PG Students Blocking up AIQ Mop-Up round with in-hand seats

March 23: Medical Counseling Committee allocates 50% MD/MS seats, total DNB, central, and deemed University seats through 4 rounds. According to the mcc guidelines FAQs, 47 and recently published mcc advisory states that NEET PG students who have already taken admission in their respective States are not allowed to participate in the All India mop-up round. Despite many state students having participated in the mop-up round and having also filled their choice to avail a seat in All India Quota, as a result, the state students are having double seat privilege at a time and simultaneously blocking the seats for AIQ aspirants. This seat blocking by various NEET state students is killing the merit and dreams of those genuine students who don't have any seat in hand and are solely depending on AIQ mop-up. Despite having clear-cut notices regarding blocking, state seat holders are not even afraid to fill up choices in the mop-up round. So far mcc hasn't blocked their roll number and also has not asked for the already joined candidates list to the states. This is a loophole in NEET counseling. In this case, the majority of the states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, U.P, West Bengal, etc. have issued the same advisory as mcc to their state students but few states including Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat are not following the mcc advisory strictly. These states are still allowing resignation to an already joined candidate and making them available for all India mop up. Thus promoting seat blocking and creating more chances of getting good seats in these states is a gross injustice. Why do few states not follow orders and preferential treatment is given to them? Recently, Gujarat has published a list of 100 resigned students on its official website. Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamilnadu have published the notice of resignation and soon they will be going to release the resigned candidate lists. This is all against the mcc advisory dated 16-03-2022 as rules are Rules and every state student should follow the issued guidelines by mcc. MCC must ask the states for their joined candidates list and resigned candidates list. And do scrutinization of these state-holding candidates before publishing final results as it can crush the dreams of many. Similarly, in 2018, seat blocking issues, MCI/NMC Gazette Notification No. MCI – 18(1)/2018-Med./100818 dated 5th April 2018 has clearly stated to ALL INDIA Counseling Joined candidates till R2 and All the State Counseling Joined candidates are ineligible to register and participate in AIQ Round 3/Mop Up round of All India Quota. We are a group of 600+ NEET PG aspirants on Telegram https://t.me/XsfQnGoGoHRmMjdl and WhatsApp link https://chat.whatsapp.com/HPoZs3zeeKL8Jl5MTqiXqH, we have tried toapproach mcc through emails and calls but, we did not get any reliable solutionand responses. We are still approaching mcc and waiting for its response before the mop-up results. Elaborating on the seat blocking situation, NEET aspirants said, we want that state joined candidates should not be allowed in All India Counseling according to mcc guidelines, and states also should not allow resignation against rules. Every state should follow the advised guidelines and not take part in all India mop-up rounds, Why prefer some states? MCC must ask all states for the list of candidates who have taken admission in states and filter out the joined as well as resigned candidates before publishing the final results of mop up.

