Admissions to four new medical colleges likely to start from new session: Rajasthan official

The process of admission to four new medical colleges in Rajasthan is expected to start from the new academic session, an official said on Tuesday.

A meeting of the empowered committee of the Medical Education Department was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma. At the meeting, Principal Secretary of the department, Vaibhav Galriya, said efforts are being made to start the process of admission to medical colleges in Ganganagar, Chittorgarh, Sirohi and Dholpur districts from the new academic session.

All these colleges will have 100 seats each. Educational buildings, hostels for residents, nurses and interns, teachers’ residences and sports ground are being constructed in the medical colleges, he said in a statement. Galriya said most of the work has been completed and efforts are being made to get the remaining work completed soon.

At present, 15 government and eight private medical colleges are functioning in the state, 16 government medical colleges are in the process of construction. There are a total of 2,830 MBBS seats in the state medical colleges. Chief Secretary Sharma directed officials of the department concerned to complete all facilities and necessary work in the new medical colleges at the earliest.

