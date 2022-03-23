Left Menu

Delhi: MP Gautam Gambhir to open 5 libraries in memory of Bhagat Singh

They will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm I am proud to announce the launch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library in East Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:48 IST
Delhi: MP Gautam Gambhir to open 5 libraries in memory of Bhagat Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)
  • Country:
  • India

On the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday announced to set up five libraries in his constituency in the memory of the freedom fighter.

The libraries will be equipped with a computer and wi-fi facility and a seating capacity of 50 people at a time. They will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm ''I am proud to announce the launch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Library in East Delhi. It is named after my idol Shaheed Bhagat Singh because he made knowledge and education a weapon to bring down the colonial British empire,'' Gambhir announced.

According to the BJP MP, along with newspapers, books on patriots who were part of India's freedom struggle as well as those on famous Indian kings will be made available in the libraries so that people can be apprised of their history.

''Books related to science, current affairs will also be kept there. This library will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm and will also have a computer and Wi-Fi facility so that poor children can do their school work from there,'' the MP said in a statement.

Preparations for setting op the libraries have begun, according to the statement.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022