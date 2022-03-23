Left Menu

'Shaheed Diwas' aims at telling youths about sacrifices: Lt Governor of Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:54 IST
'Shaheed Diwas' aims at telling youths about sacrifices: Lt Governor of Puducherry
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the observance of 'Shaheed Diwas' was to make the younger generation know about the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs Day), she said the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev should be understood by the younger generation. She called upon teachers to ensure students learned history.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the students should develop reading habits and books on leaders of yore should be read by the youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022