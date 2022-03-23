'Shaheed Diwas' aims at telling youths about sacrifices: Lt Governor of Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the observance of 'Shaheed Diwas' was to make the younger generation know about the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs Day), she said the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev should be understood by the younger generation. She called upon teachers to ensure students learned history.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the students should develop reading habits and books on leaders of yore should be read by the youth.

