Refrain from adopting unfair means during the open book exam: DU advises students

The Delhi University has advised students to refrain from adopting unfair means during the Open Book Examinations that are underway.In a notice, the Dean of Examination said some students appearing in the examination are using unfair means using various websites.We have identified various websites and blogs apart from WhatsApp and Telegram groups which students are using for the inappropriate practice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi University has advised students to refrain from adopting unfair means during the Open Book Examinations that are underway.

In a notice, the Dean of Examination said some students appearing in the examination are using unfair means using various websites.

''We have identified various websites and blogs apart from WhatsApp and Telegram groups which students are using for the inappropriate practice. The competent authority of the University of Delhi has taken a serious note of it,'' the notice read. The university has also initiated the process of identifying such students through their phone numbers in the groups/websites and is preparing Unfair Means (UFM) cases against them, the notice mentioned.

All such cases will be considered as UFM cases and such students will be punished under the University of Delhi's rules for dealing with such matters.

