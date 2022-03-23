Class 12 student found dead

A class 12 student was found dead on the ground floor of a hostel building on the campus of a university here on Wednesday, police said. The school bag and mask of the 17-year-old student was found on the third floor of the building, SP (City) Agra, Vikas Kumar said.

The family members, however, raised suspicions over the circumstances that led to the boy's death, and demanded a fair probe into the incident.

According to sources, the boy's father had dropped him at the university gate Wednesday morning. ''According to CCTV footage, the student did not go inside the school,'' a police officer said.

Police said the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SRY

