New e-learning course catalogue on nuclear technology launched by IAEA

A new e-learning course catalogue will make it easier for users to find and enrol in the IAEA's online courses. These free educational materials, covering all areas of the peaceful use of nuclear technology via the IAEA's Cyber Learning Platform for Network Education and Training (CLP4NET), have seen a surge in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic. CLP4NET now has 58,000 users.

"CLP4NET had always been important for the organisation, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became instrumental in supporting the IAEA to continue fulfilling its mandate despite the restrictions in travel and in-person interactions," said Yves Reynaud Barrios, Electronic Tools Coordination Officer at the IAEA. "A main role of the IAEA is to assist our Member States to develop their capacities related to nuclear science and technology, including safety and security. Our mission is achieved through a combination of publications, scientific visits, workshops, technical cooperation projects, and, more recently, distance-based learning. We've always had online courses, but over the last 18 months, we have seen a rise in demand."

On average, around 1000 new users register to the platform every month. Due to the shift towards more virtual and distance-based approaches, the number of IAEA-led webinars has increased significantly and is forecasted to continue this trend over the next few years.

The new e-learning Course Catalogue allows users to search and find online content much more accessible than before, with keyword, topical area, and content type search and filters enabling easy browsing among the 482 courses and webinars.

Some e-learning materials are also translated into Arabic, Chinese, French, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. Course details are accessed through a link on the Course Catalogue page, which redirects the user to a page with more course information, such as the main topics, course length, and languages available.

What is CLP4NET?

CLP4NET is the IAEA external-facing learning management system that supports capacity building and knowledge transfer by enabling web-based development and dissemination of learning resources in a cost-effective, scalable, and user-friendly way.

To access all the content on the CLP4NET, new users need to register. The first step is to create a user account on the IAEA NUCLEUS single sign-on system (click on the link to sign up).

Any NUCLEUS user can enrol in all free, open, i.e., self-directed, e-learning courses. In the case of instructor-led training courses, an invitation and an enrolment key are required from the Course Manager. Such training events typically require an official invitation to participate.