President Kovind praises contribution of people of Gujarat in maiden address to state Assembly

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the Gujarat Assembly and praised the contribution of people of the state and its leaders like Sardar Patel towards the countrys development. Kovind praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels contribution for uniting the country.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:01 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the Gujarat Assembly and praised the contribution of people of the state and its leaders like Sardar Patel towards the country's development. It was the first address to the state Assembly by any President, and the event was part of the 'Aazdi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Kovind praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution for uniting the country. "In the hearts of people of India, the status of Sardar Patel is even higher than the world's tallest Statue of Unity (of Patel) in Kevadia," he said. Kovind also said that Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad of Vadodara had helped Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to take up higher education and ''it was here (in Gujarat) that Ambedkar took an oath to end untouchability''.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

