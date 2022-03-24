Rajya Sabha MP highlights plight of women prisoners with children

Nominated Rajya Sabah MP Narendra Jadhav on Thursday expressed concern over the ''pathetic'' conditions of women prisoners who are accompanied by their children, and demanded that arrangements should be made for education of the kids.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Jadhav said according to the prison statistics India report 2019-20, there were 1,543 women prisoners with 1,779 children. Out of these, he said 1,212 women prisoners were undertrial prisoners, who were accompanied by 1,409 children, and 325 were convicted prisoners accompanied by 363 children. During Zero Hour, members raise issues with the permission of the Chair.

Referring to the report, he said supplementary nutrition is not provided to lactating mothers in most jails.

He urged the government to ensure proper care for welfare of women prisoners along with their young children. Also, government should tie up with local educational institutions and NGOs to impart educational skill training to both the children and their mothers, the nominated member said. In her Zero Hour mention, Amee Yajnik (Cong) highlighted the plight of street children and asked all parliamentarians to associate with the cause and see how these they could be rehabilitated and brought in the mainstream.

The Congress members also said the government should compile data of such children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)