'We were attacked, manhandled' by Delhi police: UDF MPs from Kerala in LS

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha , Congress member K Suresh said a total of 12 MPs, including women parliamentarians, had started their protest march from Vijay Chowk at 10.45 am on Thursday when Delhi police personnel came and blocked them without any provocation.We told them we were MPs. They police said you protesting MPs are shouting slogans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:27 IST
United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala on Thursday alleged that they were ''attacked and manhandled'' by Delhi police personnel during their protest march here against the proposed semi-high-speed K-Rail-Silverline Project in the state. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha , Congress member K Suresh said a total of 12 MPs, including women parliamentarians, had started their protest march from Vijay Chowk at 10.45 am on Thursday when Delhi police personnel came and ''blocked them without any provocation''.

''We told them we were MPs. They (police) said you (protesting MPs) are shouting slogans. We said it is our right to shout slogans. They assaulted us, manhandled us, pushed us without any provocation,'' Suresh told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

RSP member N K Premchandran called the incident ''unfortunate'' and said the police personnel were well aware that all those participating in the protest were MPs, but still did not alow them to enter the Parliament complex.

''This is a question of our privilege,'' the RSP leader said. The Speaker assured the members that he will ''discuss this matter with the authorities'', saying the members had raised their grievance before him in writing as well.

