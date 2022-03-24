Left Menu

Expert advisory committee set up to recommend syllabus, scheme for online test for govt jobs: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:12 IST
Expert advisory committee set up to recommend syllabus, scheme for online test for govt jobs: Centre
  • Country:
  • India

An expert advisory committee has been set up by the National Recruitment Agency to recommend the common syllabus and scheme for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for select category of government jobs, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In the Budget for 2020-21, an announcement was made that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) would be set up as an independent, professional and specialist organisation for conduct of a computer-based online CET for recruitment to non-gazetted posts, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

It has been envisaged that the CET would screen or shortlist candidates for certain categories of posts in the central government for which recruitment is carried out through the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, he said.

Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment will be made through separate specialized tests or examinations, to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies, the minister said.

''An expert advisory committee has since been setup by the NRA to recommend, inter-alia, the common syllabus and scheme for the CET,'' Singh said.

The officers or officials posted in the NRA include chairman, secretary-cum-controller of examinations, director and deputy secretary, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022