It will be desirable to have a certification in Microsoft Office from a recognised institute, the advertisement stated.The services can be terminated at any time if the performance is not found satisfactory. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview, it said.Candidates can send in their applications at deptotarchaeologygmall.com within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:24 IST
Delhi govt invites applications for 4 posts, including archaeological officer
The Delhi government has invited applications for four posts, including that of archaeological officer and conservation assistant, on ''purely contract basis'', according to an advertisement on the official website of the art and culture department.

Services for these posts can be ''terminated at any time'' if the performance of personnel is not found satisfactory, it said.

''Applications are invited on purely contract basis for the following posts for a period of one year and can be extended further on consolidated amount per month in the Department of Archaeology,'' it said.

Two vacancies have been announced for the post of archaeological officer.

The educational qualification required for this post is post-graduate diploma in archaeology from the Institute of Archaeology, Government of India. Also, it is desirable to have a certification in Microsoft Office and ''Sanskrit/Pali/Prakrit/Persian/Arabic'' from a recognised institute, the advertisement stated.

Two vacancies have been announced for the post of assistant archaeologist, one for conservation assistant and two for a foreman (works), it said.

For the post of conservation assistant, the required educational qualification is ''masters in conservation, preservation and heritage management or masters in architectural conservation from a recognised university/institution or its equivalent''. It will be desirable to have a certification in Microsoft Office from a recognised institute, the advertisement stated.

''The services can be terminated at any time if the performance is not found satisfactory. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview,'' it said.

Candidates can send in their applications at deptotarchaeology@gmall.com within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

